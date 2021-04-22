Free medical clinic helping the vulnerable in Cumberland County

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Many people lost their jobs during the pandemic or are just tight on cash, but healthcare needs aren’t going away.

That’s why one doctor has started a free clinic on the West Shore for those who can’t afford to pay.

Dr. Nirmal Joshi has been in practice for more than 30 years and now he wants to give back by caring for the vulnerable and keeping people healthy.

Healthcare can be incredibly expensive and not everyone has the money to pay for it, including Hassan Elgezouli and his wife Maria who immigrated from Sudan in December 2018.

“My wife has diabetes and she has hypertension and myself have hypertension and we’re trying to search for a provider just to give us these services,” Elgezouli said.

Joshi is an internal medicine and infectious disease doctor and part-time chief medical officer at Mount Nittany Health in State College.

“I had this vision of starting a healthcare foundation to be able to serve the needy, those who cannot afford care, to be able to offer them entirely free care,” Joshi said.

And that’s exactly what he did, with the Joshi Health Foundation and free health clinic in Hampden Township.

“A lot of times people are just simply unaware of healthcare resources and also just being able to learn about their disease,” Joshi said.

His free clinic isn’t for emergencies, but Joshi can take care of most common medical needs.

“I’ve taken care of complex conditions, complex meaning you have diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol complicated diabetes. I’ve done that most often in my life,” Joshi said.

“When it gets to the point that I need help, I make phone calls, I try to connect them to people who might be willing to help, my surgical colleagues, my ENT colleagues,” Joshi said.

Whether you’re an immigrant trying to find your way, or you just don’t have insurance, Joshi hopes he can make a difference in the Midstate.

“I appreciate everything that he provides to my wife first and to me secondly,” Elgezouli said.

To schedule an appointment, call 717-500-1470. More information is available, as well, on the Joshi Health Foundation website.