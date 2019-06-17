Free program with prizes has families looking for fairies

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Families across the Midstate are looking for fairies. It’s a free program to get families to explore the local community this summer.

This is the second year for this expanded program. Fifteen businesses are taking part, and already hundreds of people have picked up their trail passports.

“The passport gives you the names of where all the doors are located, but each of the businesses has a door. Some of them are inside, and some of them are outside,” said Cindy Washburn, the owner of Oxford Hall Celtic Shop and Tea Cafe.

The doors at each location in New Cumberland are small. That’s what participants are looking for. If they’re inside, they’re hidden for people to find. Each door has a fairy’s name on it that you write on your trail passport. The goal is to find all 15 and then drop off the completed passport at Oxford Hall Celtic Shop.

Washburn, the owner, is the brains behind this program.

Once you fill out your passport, you’ll get a free cup of tea from the Oxford Hall Celtic Shop or a butterbeer, modeled after the ones in the “Harry Potter” series. This program ends August 2, when there will be a raffle for even more prizes.

“It’s great to just get out and about, walk around, and see what our town has to offer,” said JoLynn Weist Mascaro, chairperson of New Cumberland Business and Professional Group.