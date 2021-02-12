French toast connection brings warmth to breakfast tables in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Bags containing a loaf of bread, a gallon of milk, and a dozen eggs were given out on Friday at Bibleway Hibner Memorial Church in Carlisle.

“When you’re down to the bare bones of what you can make in the morning for a nice savory breakfast take some bread and eggs, fry them in a pan and get you a nice glass of milk and that’s a wonderful breakfast for you, so there you have the French toast connection,” said Rana Carothers from the church.

Another French Toast Connection giveaway will be happening on Feb. 26 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the South Fairview First Church of God in Newville, Cumberland County.