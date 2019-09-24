From one jeweler to another: Teenage cancer fighter honored, selling handmade bracelets

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Sixteen-year-old Lily Jordan has come face to face with cancer, the Jonas brothers and viral video fame.

It’s a lot of life in 16 years, but now she’s adding another line in her resume: jewelry maker.

“People recognize special people in this world,” said Ron Leitzel, CEO of Mountz Jewelers.

In a room full of sparkles and splendor, it’s the girl that shares her name with a flower that catches your eye.

“I’m not viral. I was never viral. I never went viral — but I did. I guess I did,” Lily said.

Her story meeting the Jonas brothers during a chemo session has been viewed millions of times across the country, but that’s not what makes her special. She advocates and raises money to fight childhood cancer, and on Monday, she was given $400 by Mountz Jewelers to her Thon Organization: Penn State Cross Fit.

“She’s just been totally incredible with her strength and her positive attitude and passion towards life — it’s just amazing,” Leitzel said.

Her new amazing venture might actually rival Mountz one day. Through the month of September, she’s selling her own beaded bracelet creations.

All funds will go to charities fighting childhood cancer, a topic Lily says she didn’t hear much about when she was diagnosed at age 12.

“I was confused and scared, and I didn’t know what was going on, and I had nobody to look to, and so that’s kind of who I decided I would be,” Lily said.

The bracelets aren’t dripping with diamonds or jewels, but they represent something money can’t buy: hope.

“If she can do this stuff then maybe I can too, or maybe if she feels this way, then maybe it’s normal that I feel this way or it’s okay,” Jordan said.

Leitzel believes in Jordan’s talent.

“I will say this is one of the most special bracelets I’ve ever received,” he said.

You can order one of Lily’s bracelets here.