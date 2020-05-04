Fundraiser created to support Carlisle Police Corporal suffering from cancer

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Downtown Carlisle Association, Carlisle Police Department, and the Borough of Carlisle have created a GoFundMe to help support Corporal Tim Groller, his wife and three children in their time of need.

37-year-old Tim Groller was diagnosed with Stage 4 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer on April 28, 2017, just 18 days after the birth of his son. Doctors told Groller that a genetic defect had caused the cancer to grow without his knowledge for years. They only gave him months to live.

Groller has worked for the Carlisle Police Department since July 2007. They say his natural leadership abilities, intelligence and keen sense of justice, allowed him to rise through the ranks within the department quickly. In 2012, Groller received a promotion to Corporal. His desire to lead from the front afforded him a coveted position within the Cumberland County Special Response Team from 2009 to 2015 where he was also a trainer for the Carlisle Police Department.

Groller is a father of three children and has fought a long and hard battle against his cancer. He has faced many rounds of chemotherapy and radiation treatments over the last few years, allowing him to exceed all life expectancies initially projected by doctors.

Throughout this time of treatment, Groller has continued to work and live as an inspiration to his family, friends, and co-workers. He has become a voice for the American Cancer Society, sharing his story with others who are also fighting the battle of their lifetimes.

Doctors recently informed Groller in April that his body was no longer responding to the chemotherapy treatments. They say a large, invasive tumor has begun to shut down his liver. As of April 28, he cannot receive any chemotherapy or radiation treatments due to medical restrictions. Doctors say if his liver can continue to function for two weeks, he may be able to receive another round of radiation treatment.

The Carlisle Police Department and the Borough of Carlisle are trying to raise $250,000 to help Corporal Groller and his family. The funds would be contributed to the Downtown Carlisle Association as a fiscal agent and the contributions are tax-deductible.

Anyone who wants to donate can visit charity.gofundme.com or send a check to 53 West South Street, Carlisle, PA 17013.