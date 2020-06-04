Geisinger announces visitation policy changes

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Geisinger announced an updated visitation policy as facilities begin to reopen and services resume after COVID-19 shutdowns.

Geisinger encourages people to use alternative ways of interacting, including phone calls, Facetime, Skype and other means, if possible.

Inpatient visitation remains limited but visitors will be allowed for:

· Patients undergoing surgery or procedures (one single-time visitor immediately after the procedure)

· Patients who are medically unstable (one visitor)

· Patients who are at the end of life (two visitors)

· Delivering mothers (one support person)

· Patients who are minors and those with limited decisional capacity (up to two parents or guardians)

· Patients who have altered mental status, an intellectual, developmental or cognitive disability or a communication barrier (one visitor)

· Patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care (one visitor)

Approved visitors must be 18 years of age or older, not have symptoms of COVID-19, and wear a mask at all times.

Patients who have an appointment at a Geisinger clinic, laboratory or radiology, as well as those visiting the Emergency Department, can have one person accompany them.

More information about Geisinger’s visitation policy, including guidance on visitation hours at each hospital, can be found at geisinger.org.