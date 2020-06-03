Geisinger continues phased reopening of clinics, services

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Geisinger is continuing a phased reopening of doctors’ offices and specialty clinics throughout Pennsylvania.

Over the next few weeks, Geisinger services that were consolidated or relocated due to the COVID-19 pandemic will return to their normal locations.

Nearly all Geisinger Holy Spirit clinics have reopened or will reopen this week.

Urgent Care in Carlisle, Sleep Medicine, Pulmonary Rehab and Cardiac Rehab will not reopen yet.

Geisinger says patients are being contacted by their care teams to discuss appointments and to share important safety information about their visits.

“We will continue to thoughtfully and carefully resume our operations over the coming weeks,” said Gerald Maloney, D.O., Geisinger’s chief medical officer of hospital services. “As we reopen, we’re going to do it right and keep safety as our top priority. Our clinics and hospitals are as safe now as they’ve ever been, and we want our neighbors to feel confident and comfortable returning to our facilities for their scheduled and routine care.”

Everyone who enters will be screened for COVID-19, including screening for respiratory infection and temperature checks with no-touch thermometers. Masks are required, enhanced social distancing measures will take place, and visitation limitations are in place.

In addition to in-person visits, Geisinger continues to offer patients appointments through telemedicine. Geisinger also offers free prescription delivery and no-contact curbside prescription pick-up through at Geisinger Pharmacy locations.

Visit geisinger.org for more information.