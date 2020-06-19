Geisinger Orthopaedics opens ER alternative for orthopaedic injuries

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Geisinger Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine has opened six orthopedic urgent care clinics, including one in Camp Hill to give people with orthopaedic injuries an alternative to the emergency room.

Patients can visit the clinics Monday through Friday with no appointment necessary.

Geisinger says the clinics provide immediate access to specialized orthopaedic care for common injuries like a strain, a sprain or a simple fracture. Children and adults with minor injuries that occurred in the last 72 hours can visit the orthopaedic urgent care locations.

Each facility has the capability to evaluate and treat injuries, perform X-rays, apply splints and casts and schedule follow-up appointments. However, people who have severe fractures and dislocations will need treatment in the emergency room.

“Making health easier is central to everything we do at Geisinger. With the opening of these urgent care facilities we can respond to health concerns more quickly, resulting in exceptional patient care. Minor injuries can be looked at without having to visit the Emergency Department. We are hoping this will reduce the wait time for not only orthopaedics patients, but all other patients at the Emergency Department,” said Dr. Michael Suk, chair of Geisinger’s Musculoskeletal Institute.

The Camp Hill clinic is located at Geisinger Holy Spirit Orthopaedics, 429 N. 21st St., Camp Hill with hours Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with Saturday hours coming soon.

The six orthopaedic urgent care clinics are in Danville, Camp Hill, Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Lewistown and Port Matilda.

For more information, visit geisinger.org/urgent-ortho-care or call 717-901-8000.