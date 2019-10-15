Geisinger to transfer Holy Spirit ownership to Penn State Health

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Geisinger and Penn State Health announced Tuesday they have signed a letter of intent to transfer ownership of Holy Spirit Health System.

The transfer includes Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, its affiliated outpatient practices and urgent care centers, and the Ortenzio Heart Center.

The transaction still needs regulatory approval. The target date for completion is by June 30, 2020.

Holy Spirit joined Geisinger in October 2014.

Penn State CEO Steve Massini said ownership of Holy Spirit Hospital would not affect Penn State Health’s plans to open Hampden Medical Center, a 108-bed hospital under construction in nearby Hampden Township.

Massini said Penn State Health intends to honor Holy Spirit’s Catholic tradition and sponsorship by the Sisters of Christian Charity.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.