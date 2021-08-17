Get your exotic fruit fix at the new Playa Bowls in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Acai bowls have grown tremendously in popularity over recent years, and Carlisle has officially welcomed an organization that’s been leading the charge into their community.

Playa Bowls officially opened their N Hanover Street location on Saturday, August 14 to a large line and rave reviews.

Playa Bowls started when founders Robert Giuliani and Abby Taylor made a deal with a pizza shop owner in New Jersey. They set up a makeshift stand outside of the shop and began selling their creations. It’s now been six years since the makeshift stand started, and the organization now owns over 120 stores nationwide.

The menu consists of several different bowls, smoothies, juice, and coffee options. The store is located at 30 N Hanover Street and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.