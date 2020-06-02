GIANT announces remodels at Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg stores

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Major renovations are now underway at two GIANT stores on the West Shore.

The remodels are expected to be completed by early fall at both its Camp Hill store located at 3301 Trindle Road and its Mechanicsburg store at 6560 Carlisle Pike.

This fall marks the 15th anniversary of the Camp Hill store opening. With new additions to simplify shopping, the Camp Hill GIANT will feature an overhaul and installation of a new food court, cheese shop and deli. Fresh ideas, exemplified by an expanded farm-fresh produce department offering a variety of locally grown items, organic selections, and in-store fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, will be added.

Once the remodel is complete, the Camp Hill GIANT will also feature several new amenities including a smoothie bar, prosciutto slicer, and the addition of beer taps in the current Beer & Wine Eatery.

“As one of The GIANT Company’s flagship locations, the Camp Hill store has always provided us an opportunity to test innovative ideas and concepts to introduce to other stores across the chain,” said Denny Betson, Camp Hill GIANT store manager. “What our customers have come to expect from their grocery shopping experience is changing and by continuing to invest in new offerings and improved displays across the store, we’ll be able to better serve the families who count on us.”

The Camp Hill GIANT has been in existence since 2005 and employs approximately 450 team members.

Renovations at the Mechanicsburg GIANT will include a relocated Starbucks, Beer & Wine Eatery and deli department in addition to new décor throughout the store. Fresh ideas including the addition of a new healthy, natural, and organic department and designated plant-based product area will also be added.

“As a trusted member of the Mechanicsburg community for nearly 20 years, there’s no better time – or way – to reaffirm our commitment to the families we so proudly serve,” said Courtney Hopcraft, Mechanicsburg GIANT store manager. “This remodel will help to enhance the in-store experience for our customers by offering a greater variety of products and a refreshed design. Our team is excited for work to get underway and we look forward to unveiling an improved GIANT to the Mechanicsburg community later this year.”

The Mechanicsburg GIANT opened in 2001 and employs 233 team members.

Customers are encouraged to try GIANT DIRECT, an opportunity to order their groceries online at giantdirect.com for easy curbside pick-up or delivery during the remodels.

GIANT plans to create an innovative GIANT DIRECT ecommerce fulfillment center, open two new stores, and remodel 35 existing stores in Pennsylvania through 2021. With this investment, GIANT will grow its commitment to the city of Philadelphia, its home market in Central Pennsylvania, and Monroe County.