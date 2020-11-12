GIANT company donates 10,000 turkeys for annual Thanksgiving tradition

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, The GIANT Company announced a new record for their annual Thanksgiving turkey donations. The grocery chain plans to donate 10,000 turkeys to food banks in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.

“Every family should be able to celebrate the season gathered around a table, sharing a meal and

making lasting memories,” said Nicholas Bertram, president of The GIANT Company.

In addition to donating turkeys to 28 partner food banks, GIANT team member swill volunteer at 10 food banks to provide hunger relief boxes and food restock to families in need during the holiday season.

Volunteers began putting together boxes of non-perishable food at the Farm Show Complex this week to prepare for the donations that will be sent throughout the Midstate, including York County and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

Beginning on Friday, Nov. 27 through Dec. 3, all GIANT and MARTIN stores will host a food drive to help stock the shelves of community hunger relief organizations, as well.

“In a time when the rates of people struggling with hunger are on the rise – including an alarming 80% increase in food insecurity for children – there’s a greater need for companies like ours to step up their efforts. That’s why in addition to increasing the number of turkeys we’re donating, we’re announcing a new, chain-wide food drive,” Bertram said. “We all need to do our part to help our neighbors this holiday season.”