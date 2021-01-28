GIANT recognized among the best places to work for LGBTQ equality

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) Jan. 28, 2021 — The GIANT Company has been recognized among the best places to work for LGBTQ equality according to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index.

This marks the third year in a row the company has received a perfect grade.

“Our team members are at the front and center of everything that we do, which is why we support each team member fully and uniquely,” said Matt Lutcavage, vice president of human resources, The GIANT Company. “We are grateful for this distinction and for our team who has made The GIANT Company a place where everyone – team members, supplier, and community partners and customers alike – is respected, valued, heard, and welcomed just the way they are.”

The report gave the GIANT Company a 100% ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The index rates companies under five categories including non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, demonstrated organizational competency, and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality, and responsible citizenship.

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to a long-overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign president. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways.”