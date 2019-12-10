Gift wrapping event helps seniors in need prepare for the holidays

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)— A senior center in downtown Mechanicsburg will be hosting a free holiday gift wrapping and caroling event on Monday, December 16.

All local seniors may participate by bringing unwrapped gifts to Mechanicsburg Place at 97 West Portland Street in Mechanicsburg between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. They are invited to stay for refreshments and activities while volunteers and staff members wrap their items.

A chorus made up of Mechanicsburg Place members will also lead the group in caroling beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The holiday season can be difficult for older adults who have often suffered loss, live long-distance from family members, and contend with physical challenges such as mobility and arthritis. When Mechanicsburg Place manager, Danielle Reighter, saw the unique challenges that senior center members were facing during the holiday season, she saw an opportunity to give back.

“It may seem like a small gesture, but arthritis can feel very limiting,” Reighter said. “Many people don’t realize how difficult the holidays can be for older adults, so we want this to be a place where they can find joy and support. All older adults, whether they are members of Mechanicsburg Place or not, are invited to bring any gifts that they would like wrapped, and to enjoy caroling, refreshments, and festivities with friends.”

Sponsored by Messiah Lifeways, Mechanicsburg Place: A Senior Center and More has become a pillar in the local community, providing a supportive, family-like atmosphere for many of the area’s older adults.

For more information, please visit MessiahLifeways.org/MechanicsburgPlace or call 717-697-5947.

