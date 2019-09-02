Gold wedding ring found in Yellow Breeches Creek

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A brother and sister who found a gold wedding ring over the weekend are committed to getting it back to its rightful owner.

Caden and Kensi Cookus came across the ring while swimming in Yellow Breeches Creek in Mechanicsburg on Saturday.

They believe belongs to a couple who got married in the 1950s, judging by the date engraved on the inside. Another engraving inside the ring says A.A.R. to K.R.C.

“We were just trying to find stuff in the creek, just, like, trying to have fun,” Caden Cook said.

“We just expected to find lures, little things like cans, but then, we were swimming and she saw something, and we brushed the dirt away, and we went to pick it up and realized it was a ring.”

If you believe this wedding ring belongs to you, please contact our newsroom.