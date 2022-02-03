Gov. Wolf announces new funding for minority-owned dentistry in Mechanicsburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Thursday that Smilehaus Pediatric Dentistry in Cumberland County will receive funding through the Pennsylvania Minority Business Development Authority to help support business and job growth.

“It’s important that every business owner can access the resources they need to grow, and PMBDA plays a critical role in allowing that,” said Gov. Wolf. “This funding will help Smilehaus grow their business, add staff and help them continue to provide quality dental care to children in central Pennsylvania.”

Smilehaus Pediatric Dentistry, out of Mechanicsburg, was approved for a $150,000 loan to help them get dental equipment, such as instruments, lights, and dental chairs. This is the second phase of their improvement project, and the PMBDA loan will be matched with $221,730 of equity, making the total cost $411,730.

The business was started in March 2020 and specializes in dentistry for children, infants, teens and special needs patients.

The PMBDA was started in 1974 to give low-interest loans to businesses owned and operated by ethnic minorities to help with job creation and entrepreneurship.