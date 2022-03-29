CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf joined U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh in Carlisle to highlight state and federal efforts to expand apprenticeship programs.

Yellow has one of them. It’s a transportation company having its 17th truck driving academy although it’s the first in Pennsylvania. The goal is to get one thousand new professional drivers into the industry in Pennsylvania by the end of the year.

“The administration’s trucking action plan wisely identified apprenticeship programs as a critical component of addressing the constraints with our nation’s supply chain capacity,” Yellow CEO, Darren D. Hawkins said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The nation is short of 80,000 truck drivers. You can learn more about the trucking apprenticeship through the link here.