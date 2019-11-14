Governor Wolf tours aquaponics lab at Cedar Cliff High School

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Cedar Cliff High School students took Governor Tom Wolf on a tour of their aquaponics lab on Wednesday afternoon.

Students talked about their career goals and showed him new forms of farming, featured in the new lab that opened this school year.

The district says the lab will provide lessons in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) to students at all 14 schools, an aspect the Governor says is vital in Central Pennsylvania.

“We’re smack dab in the middle of the New York market, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, Pittsburgh. All of which, have these great farm-to-table restaurants and they need fresh foods,” Wolf said.

The lab was funded by a $250,000 grant from the state Department of Labor and Industry.