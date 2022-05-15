CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration of a new place to show off delicious dairy treats in Carlisle, Cumberland County was held on Saturday, May 14.

This was to help celebrate the grand opening of the Destiny Dair Bar at Stover Farms.

The farm produces whole cream, pasteurized, and non-homogenized milk, and all of the treats are created by the milk from the cows on the farm.

The owners want people to enjoy their visit, and to learn something from their time at the dairy bar.

“It is hard for smaller farms to stay alive, so I wanted to create a niche and bring people onto the farm. I have always enjoyed teaching and I love giving tours and showing people where their food comes from,” Amy Brickner of Destiny Dairy Farm said.

Customers also received a free pint of milk with each purchase.