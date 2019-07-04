Group’s ‘boot camp’ helps local veteran

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s easy to pack on a few pounds at a Fourth of July picnic, but some enjoyed a good work out on the holiday.

Dozens took part in the Independence Day boot camp put on by 11-year old Lucas Harder at Winding Hills East Park.

Lucas belongs to the Central Pennsylvania Lawmen hockey group. It’s raising money for a service dog to give to a local veteran.

Retired Army Sgt. Major Robert Lighty was injured in the line of duty. He spoke about his PTSD after coming home from Afghanistan, and how his Susquehanna Service Dog Tierod calms his anxiety.