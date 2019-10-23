Groups to rally for action to end gun violence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Indivisible groups in the 10th Congressional District will hold a rally to present a petition to Rep. Scott Perry demanding that he support action to enact reasonable gun safety laws.

The groups will hold an “Arms are for Hugging” rally Thursday to demand action to end gun violence.

The groups want laws that require universal background checks on all gun purchasers with no loopholes and a ban on military-style assault weapons and high capacity ammunition magazines.

They also want to allow for “Red Flag” or Extreme Risk Protection Order laws to protect both gun-owners and potential victims and to require registration, licensing, insuring and safe storage of all guns.

Speakers at the rally will address several perspectives including constitutional, religious, veteran, and responsible gun ownership.

The rally will be held Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at Rep. Scott Perry’s Wormleysburg office at 730 North Front Street.