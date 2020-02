FILE – The company logo of GlaxoSmithKline, is seen on the headquarters building in a London file photo from May 10, 2006. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – GlaxoSmithKline, a global pharmaceutical and healthcare products manufacturer, plans to close its Carlisle facility by the end of next year and move the site’s production to Puerto Rico, the company announced.

GSK spokeswoman Jennifer Albano said the move will impact about 260 employees.

Production will be phased out of the Allen Road facility by mid-2021, with a full exit by the end of 2021, Albano said.