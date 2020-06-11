Gyms in counties moving to green prepare to reopen

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Twelve more counties across the state will move from the yellow to green phase of reopening Friday, including Adams, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, and York. Gyms in those counties are preparing to reopen for the first time in months at 50% capacity.

Many are stocking up on cleaning products on the EPA-approved disinfectant list.

Planet Fitness plans to open five locations in Cumberland County Saturday.

The company says workers received training on new sanitation procedures, and it’s beginning 20-minute walk arounds to constantly clean high-touch areas.

Employees will get their temperatures taken daily, and there will be touchless checkins with its app.

You often see treadmills, ellipticals and bikes in a line. Planet Fitness says some pieces of cardio equipment will be temporarily out of use to allow for social distancing.

LA Fitness locations in Cumberland and York Counties. It will be announcing a specific day and time exclusively for people over the age of 65 or at high risk to workout. Showers, saunas and pools will remain closed for now.

Gold’s Gym in Camp Hill is preparing to get people in and working out too.

It’s holding a Facebook Live session Thursday night, where members can ask questions about its reopening plan.