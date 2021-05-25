Haircut fundraiser planned to assist families affected by Carlisle barbershop shooting

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A haircutting fundraiser is being held from Wednesday, May 26 to Sunday, May 30 at GQ Barbershop in Carlisle to help raise money for the families affected by the shooting that took place inside of the shop on Saturday, May 22.

All proceeds from haircuts will be donated to the family of Kendell Cook, who was killed in the shooting. Proceeds will also be donated to help cover medical bills for Anthony White, who was also involved in the incident but survived. Appointments for haircuts are not needed for this event.

Destination Carlisle, a volunteer merchant organization in downtown Carlisle, is also spearheading an effort to have local Carlisle small businesses donate proceeds to the families on Saturday, May 29. 25 businesses have signed on so far.

Carlisle Police are still searching for Michael Baltimore, the main suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information on Baltimore’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlisle Police at (717) 243-5252.