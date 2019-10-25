Halloween inflatable stolen in Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a suspect in the theft of an inflatable pumpkin decoration.

Shippensburg police released a photo of the suspect. They said the decoration was on display in front of a business in the first block of East King Street and was stolen just after 1 a.m. Friday.

The suspect appears to be a thin female and was last seen walking east on King Street toward Penn Street, police said.

Anyone with information should call Shippensburg police at 717-532-7361.

