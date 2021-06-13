Hamilton Hot-Chee Dog marker dedication happening next week in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Destination Carlisle is hosting a dedication and unveiling event for the Hot-Chee Dog at the Hamilton Restaurant on June 17, which happens to be the restaurant’s 83rd birthday.

Members of both the old and current owners of the Hamilton will be there to unveil the marker and host a ceremony on the importance of the restaurant and its impact on Downtown Carlisle. It will also showcase the contribution of Greek immigrants and their families to our local culture.

The Hamilton is Carlisle’s oldest and continuously operating restaurant. The Hot-Chee Dog is a staple that’s been served since opening in 1938, but was officially named in 1963 by creator Charlie Kollas. The Hamilton has served millions of these creations over the last eight decades.

“Eating Hot-Chee Dogs at the Hamilton has become a defining experience of what it means to be from Carlisle that bonds locals and visitors to our town, to each other, and across generations,” Stephanie Patterson Gilbert, Destination Carlisle’s president and owner of Georgie Lou’s Retro Candy across from the Hamilton said. “The Mazias family and the Hamilton are a shining example for small businesses on what to strive for every day in our own businesses. Their care for their customers and Carlisle has always come first, and their longevity is a testament to that fact.”

The grant for this marker was won by Destination Carlisle from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation as part of their “Legends & Lore” program. Destination Carlisle says they hope this marker will help lift spirits of town since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Hamilton was opened by the Kollas family, and is now owned by the Mazias family.