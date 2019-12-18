Hampden intersections slated for safety improvements

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A little over $61,000 in grant money will go toward three intersections along Wertzville Road to improve traffic flow and lessen the number of accidents.

The three intersections slated for improvements are the Interstate 81 interchange, Orrs Bridge and Lambs Gap Road.

“Vehicles that are traveling through Lambs Gap Road and Orrs Bridge Road and those intersections had a number of running red lights and rear-end crashes,” PennDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis said.

Improvements will include additional signals, LED warning signs and a safety tool called Advanced Dilemma Zone Detection.

“It takes into account the speed, the length and location of the vehicles that are already approaching the signal and reducing that yellow time if necessary or extending the yellow time to allow those vehicles to get through the intersection,” Crochunis said.

The high-tech system is expected to reduce red light violations by 58% and severe crashes by 39%.

Township Manager Keith Metts says the improvements won’t modify the intersections in any way.

These improvements come as Penn State Health is building a new hospital just off Wertzville Road. Metts said the hospital is responsible for improvong the intersections at I-81 southbound and Good Hope Road at its own expense.

Improvements at all three intersections could happen as early as this summer.