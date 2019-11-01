Hampden Township commissioner steps down as board president

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Hampden Township board of commissioners president, Al Bienstock, is stepping down from the position following accusations of writing racist limericks.

Bienstock came under fire for writing what many feel are demeaning online posts about minorities, LGBTQ members, and women.

During a commissioners meeting Wednesday night Bienstock agreed to step down as president, but will still remain on the board.

The board also approved a resolution quote “Recognizing and respecting the uniqueness and diversity of all persons”.