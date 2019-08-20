Hampden Township needs community input in pool feasibility study

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Hampden Township is requesting community input in a pool feasibility study for the Hampden Pool.

The feasibility study will be done by Waters Edge Aquatic Design to assess maintenance and operational needs, evaluate current and future amenities, pricing of memberships, regional market analysis and develop recommendations for improvements to the facility and operations.

The pool facility is funded completely by user fees, not taxpayer dollars. The goal of the feasibility study is to help plan a path for the pool complex moving forward.

Two public meetings are planned at the Hampden Township Admin Building at 230 S. Sporting Hill Rd.

Consultants from Waters Edge Aquatic Design will meet with the public and provide an overview of the existing facility, provide an assessment of the complex, and solicit public comment in order to provide a future recommended plan.

The meetings are scheduled for Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. and Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Those unable to make the public meetings, can still provide feedback via an online questionnaire at http://survey.constantcontact.com/…/a07egi10vdtjypvrr…/start