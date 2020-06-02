Hampden Twp children call on Fire Department to save turtle

HAMPDEN TWP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Hampden Township Volunteer Firefighter saved a turtle from a stormwater grate and became a hero to many local children.

Will Bernstein, 6-years-old, was riding his bike Friday evening when he saw a turtle cross the street and fall through the stormwater grate.

When he saw the turtle fall, Will and his friend Helen went to check on it and ran to get help.

“My friend Helen and I got some friends and we tried and tried to save him, but we couldn’t get him out of the drain. My brother Ben and I thought about the turtle all night. We were very sad and wanted to help the turtle. The next morning we went to check on the turtle and he was still there—he was stuck. We got him some water and my mom called the fire department,” Will said.

Saturday morning a Hampden Township Volunteer Firefighter named Joe showed up to save the day.

“Firefighter Joe came and used a special tool to open the drain. Firefighter Joe saved the day and helped us rescue the turtle,” Will said.

The children named the turtle Snappy Junior and took him to a nearby creek so they could visit him all the time.

Will says he loves animals and wants to be a vet or a zookeeper when he’s older.





Jack Bricker (left), Will Bernstein (right)

Firefighter Joe rescuing the turtle

Will and the other children thank Firefighter Joe for his heroic efforts.

There were approximately 10 neighborhood kids and their parents involved.