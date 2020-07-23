Harrisburg Academy outlines safety plans, opening for full in-class instruction

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many schools are choosing to go all online or a mix of online and virtual. One private school in Cumberland County, however, plans to open for in-class instruction five days a week.

From temperature checks to social distancing, to staggered release times from classes, administrators at Harrisburg Academy feel they can bring students back safely to school.

“Five months ago when we started planning, before we even closed the first time, we were making preparations to decide what would make our school safe,” school head Adrian Allan says.

Allan says preparation included contacting other schools around the world for guidance.

“We decided to fix our filters by going to hospital standard,” he said. “We decided that we would get ionized desanitizers so that we could spray the classrooms quickly and effectively.”

To ensure social distancing for more than 300 students, logos on the ground outside and markings in the hallways show students where to stand.

Desks will be six feet apart and some classes will move to bigger rooms.

“We’re not going to serve lunch in our lunchroom. We’re going to take lunches to our kids, but that leaves the room, which is really rather big,” Allan said.

In the decision to open, Allan says you can get the academic side of things online, “But you can’t do the other side of it, building community, teaching social skills and so on, so those were important to us.”

Allan says there will also be expanded mental health support services available.

For those still not comfortable being in a classroom, online learning is an option and teachers will be able to see those students on a TV in the back of the class.

“You will be able to communicate with the class virtually and you will be able to see your teacher and what he’s doing on the board, so it’s real learning in real time, really attending class,” Allan said.

For families planning to send their kids back to school, the first day of Harrisburg Academy is August 25.