Harrisburg man charged in Enola bank robbery, police chase

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have released the name of a Harrisburg man accused of robbing an Enola bank then leading police on a pursuit into the city Monday afternoon.

Aaron D. Johnson, 29, is charged with bank robbery and fleeing and eluding regarding an incident that began at the PNC Bank in the 200 block of North Enola Road.

Police said Johnson pointed a gun at bank employees then placed the firearm against a customer’s arm and threatened to shoot her. Officers spotted his fleeing vehicle near the Summerdale Plaza and attempted a stop but said Johnson took off at a high rate of speed.

The resulting chase ended in Uptown Harrisburg where Johnson bailed out of the car and was arrested in the area of Shamokin and Susquehanna streets. Three police vehicles were damaged in the pursuit.

Johnson is in Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $200,000 cash bail.