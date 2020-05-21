Harrisburg University donates face shields for long-term care workers at Messiah Lifeways

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As part of an initiative to help supply Personal Protective Equipment for long-term care workers, Harrisburg University has 3D-printed 160 face shields and donated them to Messiah Lifeways.

This continues the effort, led by Dr. Charles (Chip) A. Shearrow, which started in early April. To date, Dr. Shearrow and the team have produced over 260 face shields for Pennsylvania’s long-term care workers.

“It feels good to contribute our resources and skills to help places like Messiah Lifeways in this way,” said Dr. Shearrow. “My son, Casey Shearrow, and grandson, Matt Walters, have helped to assemble over 260 face shields for the larger community so far — we will continue to make them as long as they are needed. Just paying it forward!”

Messiah Lifeways, a Mechanisburg-based non-profit senior living organization and long-term care provider, has been proactive in its approach to protecting both residents and team members from the virus.

All staff and essential visitors are required to undergo a health and exposure-risk screening upon arrival in addition to many other precautions. The face shields have been given to Messiah Lifeways employees who are assigned to its screening station and provided to all direct care workers at their Messiah Village campus.

“We are very thankful for all the ways that Harrisburg University has partnered with Messiah Lifeways, particularly at this present time,” said Alicia Titus, Vice President for Mission Advancement at Messiah Lifeways. “The university’s generosity and Dr. Shearrow’s hard work have allowed us to proactively acquire the necessary PPE as we actively work to prevent exposure and prepare for any potential cases. The safety of all residents and team members is always our top priority.”

Nearly 800 older adults live at Messiah Village across the Independent, Personal Care, and Skilled Nursing levels of living.

For the most up-to-date information about how Messiah Lifeways is responding to COVID-19, visit MessiahLifeways.org/blog/coronavirus.