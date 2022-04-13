SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A hit and run accident has closed a road in Cumberland County.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Rich Valley Road, south of Wertzille road in Silver Spring Township, Police are on the scene and the road is closed at this time.

No word on the victim’s condition at this time.

This is a developing story.