Hogestown Church honored with historical marker as community works to restore building

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Efforts are underway to preserve a church where farmers learned about agriculture for more than 100 years.

Sunday, the Hogestown Church in Silver Spring Township received a historical marker from the Cumberland County Historical Society.

“Me and my mom and my brother have been doing this whole church, and we’ve been doing the floors,” said Donna Crone, a 10-year-old from Mechanicsburg. “We’ve been painting.”

Crowne is passionate about restoring the Hogestown Church. Her mom Mary Duncan, of the Hogestown Heritage Committee, has already redone the outside of the building and is now fundraising to fix up the inside.

“It was turned a three-bedroom house back in ’96 and now we need to open it back up to where it was a church,” Duncan said.

The church served as a center for agriculture education from the late 1850s until 1996.

“Most of the farmers that went through the church … some of them are still here today,” said Duncan.

The goal is to change the building back into a place where community members can gather and learn.

“We hope to have events for open weddings and all that stuff,” Duncan said.

Efforts to preserve in the fastest-growing county are in full force.

The Cumberland Valley Historical Society is also raising money to move the Junkin House and transform that into a museum.

It comes after the McCormick Farm debate and the demolition of the Bell Tavern.

“Preservation and conservation have become very important to the county and the township,” said Christine Musser, of Silver Spring Township.

“The next generation needs to know the history of the township,” said Duncan.

Crone shows the next generation is ready to work hard for history.

“This church is important,” Crone saud.

People can send donations to the Hogestown Heritage Committee at 8 Flowers Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA, 17050 or email hogestownheritage1858@gmail.com.