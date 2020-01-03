Home health aid charged with beating Lower Allen woman

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man employed as a home health aid is charged with assaulting a woman in his care.

Anatoli Harlamov, 57, of Enola, admitted to assaulting the woman in her Lower Allen Township apartment on New Year’s Eve but couldn’t remember how he did it, police said in a criminal complaint.

Harlamov spoke about “exploding” and being very angry at the woman for the way she treated him, police said.

Police and EMS were called to the woman’s Lisburn Road for a reported fall victim on New Year’s Day. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was found to have hemorrhaging on the brain and trauma to her face and head.

Authorities said there was blood on the front door of the apartment and the walls of the living room, and blood splatter was on the ceiling in the living room where the woman was found.

Another home health aid who worked for the injured woman made the call to 911. She told police that Harlamov had called her several times on New Year’s Eve. She said he sounded intoxicated and ranted about being lonely.

Between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. the next morning, the other aid said Harlamov called her about eight times but she did not answer. When she answered another call around 6 a.m., Harlamov told her the victim fell down and he could not pick her up, the complaint states.

The other aid said she explained how to pick up the woman and ended the call.

Around 8 a.m., she said Harlamov called again to say the woman was still on the floor. She went to the apartment and found the woman badly injured.

Police said when they spoke to Harlamov in his home, they saw a pair of black sweatpants hanging from a shower curtain in a second-floor bathroom. They said the pants appeared to have been washed recently and were dripping water.

A metal thermos on the dining room table had drops of blood on it, police said.

Harlamov was taken into custody. During an interview at the police station, investigators said he admitted to being the only person in the apartment with the victim and that he had been drinking heavily.

He said he prayed to God for forgiveness the morning after, and he admitted to disposing of a blood-soaked pillow and bloody napkins into the apartment building’s trash chute.

Harlamov is charged with felony charges of aggravated assault and neglect of a care-dependent person, along with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person, and tampering with evidence.

He is in Cumberland County Prison with bail set at $1 million. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 22.