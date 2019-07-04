Homemade watercraft race to see if ‘Anything Floats’

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – Anything Floats is a Fourth of July tradition at Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs. Teams create boats made out of everyday items.

The goal: just make sure it floats.

Marco Costopoulos and his friends from Camp Thompson entered the contest three years ago. Their homemade boat didn’t win, so they were back again this year with “Sea Thompy”.

“We just had great memories about it and we always talk about it, so we thought it we would just do it again and see how we do,” Costopoulos said.

People lined up along Children’s Lake to see this year’s new strategies and designs.

“Our boat is made out of three air mattresses and a blow-up pool, and we kind of taped it together and wrapped it all around with rope and we decorated it with noodles and kind of did a patriotic theme for our boat,” Costopoulos said.

The rules say boats must be homemade and man-powered.

“It held up really well. So far it’s floating and I think it’s going to do really well,” Costopoulos said.

Some of the crowd favorites were Ghostbusters, a patriotic boat, and a boat with a giant sheep. One of the fastest boats in the water was made out of styrofoam.

“It’s kind of contagious. You come out here and, I mean, there’s just hundreds of people. The crowd likes it, the participants like it, and having done it, I can relate to it, and it’s just a lot of fun,” said Russel Yinger, a board member of Carlisle Summerfair.

For a full list of Carlisle Summerfair events, go to carlislesummerfair.org.