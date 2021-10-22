Hometown Hero: Mount Holly Springs Community ‘CARE’ Day

MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Mount Holly Springs Police Department is holding a Community ‘CARE’ Day on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during which community members can drop off old or expired medications.

In addition to the drive-thru drop-off event, the Mount Holly Springs Fire Department and a local safety department will be present with games and safety information. Yellow Breeches EMS will also be doing blood pressure screenings at the event.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“We wanted to do something for the elderly if they didn’t want to get out of their car, that way they could just drive up, drop the meds to us or in a box, whatever they feel comfortable with,” Corporal Brandon Ritchie with the Mount Holly Springs Police Department said.

According to an email from Ritchie, this will most likely become a yearly event.