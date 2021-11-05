Hometown Hero: New Burlington location opens in Mechanicsburg, donates to nearby school

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Burlington store opened on the Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg on Friday, Nov. 5. The store offers items including clothing, footwear, home decor, and pet products.

The opening of the latest Burlington store brings the total number of Burlington locations in Pennsylvania to 40, according to a press release about the store’s opening.

The store will be open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and it is located at 5600 Carlisle Pike. On Saturday, Nov. 6, customers who visit the new store will receive a free Burlington umbrella while supplies last.

In partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, Burlington Stores donated $5,000 to nearby Elmwood Academy “to celebrate the new location’s Grand Opening and underscore the retailer’s continued commitment to enhancing educational opportunities” while also “giving back to the communities where customers and associates live and work,” according to the press release.