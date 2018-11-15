CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) -- - Christians, Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Quakers and more were all under one roof on Wednesday night with the same message in mind.

"To educate people, teach tolerance, respect for people of all different religions or no religion," said Stephen Tompkins of Congregation Beth Tikvah and vice president of Carlisle Area Religious Council.

"It's a little bit like a Thanksgiving dinner that you invite a few friends to and then you found out that they invited a few friends and then a few more friends came," said Jeff Gibelius, pastor of Second Presbyterian Church, Carlisle.

Talk about a big friend's group -- what was originally going to be an 80 person affair at Second Presbyterian turned into 250 people all gathering for the same purpose.

"We realize that, you know, there's so many examples of what hate looks like and it sounds like. We wanted to show the world, this is what love looks like," Gibelius said.

Although the council has been around for decades, they said this year, after the synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh, they were compelled to ask themselves if they are doing enough to spread love when others spread hate.

"Yes, we do give thoughts, and we do pray about these things. We believe that's powerful, but prayer leads us to action, and sometimes that's inviting someone over for dinner," Gibelius said.

The dinner included halal chicken for their Muslim neighbors.

"If you don't know Muslim people, people are scared, and I think when we know each other better, become friends, share meal, it's good," said Mersida Canvzic, Muslim faith.

Because you don't have to be alike to like and respect each other.