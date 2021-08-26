Huntsdale Fish Hatchery temporarily closes visitor center for repairs

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Huntsdale Fish Hatchery in Cumberland County raises rainbow trout, golden rainbow or palomino trout, brook trout, brown trout, and even the occasional blue trout.

“Our fish hatcheries are actually pretty popular little tourist destinations this time of year,” Mike Parker, the Communications Director for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said. “People like to get out and see all of the trout we’re growing, especially since we’ll be stocking trout for the fall, beginning on October first.”

But on Thursday the Fish and Boat Commission announced the hatchery’s visitor center would be closed for a while.

“In the course of some general maintenance around the facility, we discovered that right around the entrance door to the indoor visitors center, there’s some wood that needs to be replaced, some rotted wood,” Parker said.

At this point, they’re not sure how long it will take to make repairs. They hope it will only take a few days.

But they want people to know that even though the visitors center is closed, the rest of the hatchery is open.

“The outdoor areas around the hatchery, including the big raceways where we keep tens of thousands of trout that people love to drop by and check out this time of year, still open,” Parker said. “You just can’t go inside right now.”