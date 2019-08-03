Man killed in crash on I-81 N

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State Police say the driver involved in a crash on I-81 N in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County has died.

Investigators say a 72-year-old Richard Mott of Florida lost control of his vehicle while trying to merge. They say he then entered the grassy median, struck an embankment and his car rolled multiple times.

The car then crossed the active roadway again, and stopped on the right side of the road.

I-81 N near the Wertzville Road exit was blocked off and backed up for hours Saturday afternoon.

Dispatchers say the crash happened at around 3:30 p.m.