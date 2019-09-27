I-81 resurfacing project to begin next month

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A road construction project to resurface more than 12 miles of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County is scheduled to begin in early October.

Crews will mill and resurface the interstate from Franklin County line in Shippensburg Township to the Kutz Road bridge in Penn Township.

The work this fall will consist of pavement patching and crack repairs. The contractor will work weekly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday nights through Thursday mornings, beginning Sunday, Oct. 6, according to a PennDOT news release.

There will be lane closures no more than four miles long during the work hours.

The work will stop and traffic restrictions will be lifted in mid-to-late November and restart in the spring.

There will be no traffic restrictions during non-work hours, including major holidays, during this project.

The project should be completed by October 2022.

