Update: I-81 in Carlisle reopens after barn fire catches median on fire, expect delays

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Interstate 81 Southbound in Carlisle from mile marker 48, York Road, to mile marker 52 was reopened according to a tweet sent out by Total Traffic and Weather Network.
The interstate was shut down is due to a barn fire and it is suggested to avoid the area.
The fire on Harrisburg Pike caused smoke that was impacting road visibility and winds caused embers to catch parts of the I-81 median on fire, according to Cumberland Goodwill EMS.
Northbound reopened before the southbound direction, but drivers should still expect delays as traffic gets moving again.
