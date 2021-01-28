Update: I-81 in Carlisle reopens after barn fire catches median on fire, expect delays

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Interstate 81 Southbound in Carlisle from mile marker 48, York Road, to mile marker 52 was reopened according to a tweet sent out by Total Traffic and Weather Network.

The interstate was shut down is due to a barn fire and it is suggested to avoid the area.

81 has been re-opened in BOTH directions between York Rd. and Middlesex.



Still expect MASSIVE delays both ways as traffic slowly gets moving again.#CentralPATraffic pic.twitter.com/1fylcOYF9l — TTWN Harrisburg (@TotalTrafficMDT) January 28, 2021

The fire on Harrisburg Pike caused smoke that was impacting road visibility and winds caused embers to catch parts of the I-81 median on fire, according to Cumberland Goodwill EMS.

81 N is open. Southbound still is closed. Avoid the area if possible! https://t.co/j4auLFyb6J — Troopers Ammerman, Smith, & Myers (@PSPTroopHPIO) January 28, 2021

Northbound reopened before the southbound direction, but drivers should still expect delays as traffic gets moving again.

Traffic is being rerouted off at exit 52 and back onto I-81 at the 47 on ramp. — Troopers Ammerman, Smith, & Myers (@PSPTroopHPIO) January 28, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back with abc27 as more details become available.