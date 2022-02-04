Icy art on display at annual Downtown Carlisle festival

CARLISLE, Pa (WHTM) — The cold temperatures are perfect for an event in Downtown Carlisle this weekend.

Around 90 ice sculptures will be featured during the sixth annual UPMC Ice Art Fest, which runs from Friday, Feb 4 to Sunday, Feb. 6.

“There is something magical and mystical about form sculpted ice,” the owner of Ice Concepts Kevin Gregory said. “It is a pure art form, where it started as frozen water and just evolved into anything your mind could create. There is something very intriguing about it. That’s what got me hooked and everyone who works with us hooked!”

The event is free and no tickets are required.