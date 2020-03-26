In-home fitness sessions moving athletes with disabilities

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The trainers at Fitness 4 Focus have developed a new MOVE curriculum and are getting in touch with special needs athletes via Zoom, Skype and Facetime to keep them moving during this time of social distancing.

Fitness 4 Focus trainers have found that the connection they are making is not only creating smiles but also testing the athlete’s skills that they have been learning in the gym.

At Fitness 4 Focus they affect change in the lives of individuals with special needs and developmental disabilities. Their fitness program challenges athletes both physically and mentally. By mastering tasks and overcoming obstacles, the athletes develop the confidence they need to succeed in the gym and in life.

Fitness 4 Focus serves individuals living with:

Attention-Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Asperger’s Syndrome

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

Cerebral Palsy

Down Syndrome

Emotional Disturbance

Intellectual Disability (ID)

Learning Disabilities (LD)

Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD)

Stroke Survivors

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

For more information visit fitness4focus.com.