In-person, on-the-spot job fair being hosted by Carlisle Events in February

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Events is hosting an in-person job fair February 7 and 8 to find people to work their many automotive events at the Carlisle Fairgrounds beginning this spring.

Any interested people looking for a job can head to the Fairgrounds between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day for positions such as gate workers, ticket takers, customer service, facilities and more.

Carlisle Events says multiple shifts will be available, though a majority takes place during certain hours of set up, tear down and/or event weekends through April and October.

Anyone interested must be at least 14 and are asked to bring two forms of ID, including work permits if in school, and be ready to fill out an application at the fair. Anyone with questions should contact (717) 243-7855.

The first large-scale show is set to take place in April.