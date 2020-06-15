In-person portion of Spring Carlisle Auctions canceled due to COVID-19

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Auctions is announcing the cancelation of its in-person Spring auction and it will now take place on Awesome Joe Auctions digital platform.

The opportunity to consign or register to bid for this all-new online experience starts on June 17, with the auction itself starting on June 21 at 7 p.m. The three-day digital opportunity concludes on June 23 at 7 p.m.

While other cars may be showcased during this timeframe as part of the Awesome Joe Auction, cars specific to the Spring Carlisle auction will be branded with a Carlisle Auctions logo. Team members from AJA will be on-site at Spring Carlisle positioned within the car corral, offering an opportunity for sellers at Spring Carlisle to consign and sell via their online auction platform.

In addition to the cancelation of the in-person Spring auction, Carlisle Auctions has also canceled its Summer Sale auction for 2020. The in-person cancellation is related to 2020 only and it will return starting April 22, 2021.

“We are disappointed that our loyal enthusiasts won’t be able to enjoy the Spring auction in the same manner that they’ve come to expect over the past few years,” noted Director of Auction Operations Tony Cline. “Though we’ve had to re-evaluate and re-tool the in-person experience for many of our auctions in 2020 ONLY, we’re confident of two things. First, the partnership with Awesome Joe Auctions in place of our Spring auction will still give buyers and sellers a chance to do what they do best AND when we return to the Carlisle Expo Center October 1-2 as part of Fall Carlisle, we’ll all be long overdue for a good time with cool cars and great people.”

Launched on Cyber Monday 2019, developed by Andy Lally ALIVE® and Carlisle Auctions, Awesome Joe Auctions was created to capture all the excitement of a live car, truck, and motorcycle auction and put it in the palm of every motoring enthusiast’s hand.

Anyone looking to learn more about the Carlisle Auctions brand and its events should contact Carlisle Auctions at 717-960-6400, while buyer and seller registration for this online experience takes place at AwesomeJoeAuctions.com.