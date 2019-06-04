Inmate dies at Camp Hill state prison

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) -- Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill.

Carlton Madden, 41, was found unconscious in his cell Sunday by an officer making security rounds of a housing unit. Officers and prison medical staff performed CPR until EMS arrived, but Madden was pronounced dead by EMS at 8:41 p.m., prison superintendent Laurel Harry said in a news release Tuesday.

The Cumberland County Coroner's Office was notified of the death and will determine the official cause of death. State police are investigating the incident.