PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after Pa. State Police say a driver tried to pass several vehicles on I-81, lost control and crashed into a median.

All this happened Saturday morning just after 10:30 on I-81 in Penn Township, Cumberland County.

Troopers say the passenger in the vehicle died at the scene of the crash. The driver had minor injuries but was taken to the hospital.

They say no one was wearing a seatbelt.

The names of those involved were not released.